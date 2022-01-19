Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,898 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $11,462,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 428.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RETA shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

Shares of RETA opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.29. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

