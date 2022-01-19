Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,377 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 505,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 73,010 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 736.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 128,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 113,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 308,267 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,819 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $84,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,536 shares of company stock worth $1,818,922. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

