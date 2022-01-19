Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,600 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of iHeartMedia worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 24,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $501,595.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 22,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IHRT stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $928.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

