Brokerages Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.73 Million

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will report sales of $77.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $78.02 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $78.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $318.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.50 million to $319.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $373.47 million, with estimates ranging from $359.70 million to $399.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

IRTC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.73.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $132.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.97 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.21. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 261.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 115,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 57.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 172.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

