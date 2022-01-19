FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of FormFactor worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 626.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $52.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

