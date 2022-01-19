Swiss National Bank Buys 5,100 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Alamos Gold worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after buying an additional 1,089,928 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after buying an additional 1,039,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGI opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on AGI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

