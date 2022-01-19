Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,057 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Southwest Gas worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWX opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

