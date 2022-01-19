Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Valmont Industries worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI opened at $234.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.64. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.13 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

