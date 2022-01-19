Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 603,134 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Constellium worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSTM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,915,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Constellium by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 131,085 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

CSTM opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.30.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

