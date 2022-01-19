Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,702 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 64.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of PB opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.27.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.