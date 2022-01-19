Truist Financial Corp Acquires 217 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $103.46 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $114.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

PAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

