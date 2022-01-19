Truist Financial Corp Acquires 9,966 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

ICLN opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $33.57.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

