New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Interface worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TILE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 46,669 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TILE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TILE opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Interface’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

