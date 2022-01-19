iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $65.23 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.65.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

