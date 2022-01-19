PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 908 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Realogy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realogy by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realogy by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realogy during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Realogy by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.59. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realogy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

