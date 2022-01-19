PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 108,698 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 108,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 156,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.01. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.71.

