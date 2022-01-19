Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Holdings Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,053 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.78% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at $768,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 69.8% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of PKB stock opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

