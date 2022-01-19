Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,080 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Paylocity by 28.9% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 14.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,536 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Paylocity by 3.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Paylocity by 99,022.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Paylocity by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,932 shares of company stock worth $41,718,669 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $192.70 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.34 and a 200-day moving average of $249.65. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

