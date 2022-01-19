Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 76,841 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 555.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Hawaiian worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HA. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

HA stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.11. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.76) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

