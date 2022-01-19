Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,053 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Surgery Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,834 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 105.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGRY opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.15 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGRY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

