Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,682,000 after buying an additional 2,142,662 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,571 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 829,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 924,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,385,000 after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $53.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

