Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $354,306,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after buying an additional 47,822 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,233,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,755,000 after buying an additional 166,764 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,285,000 after buying an additional 870,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,190,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,810,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.