C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after acquiring an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,312,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,751,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,959,000 after acquiring an additional 219,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

AI stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.26. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $176.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $687,128.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,032 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

