Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE) Shares Up 3%

Renaissance Oil Corp. (CVE:ROE) shares shot up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 1,991,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,292,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94. The firm has a market cap of C$190.57 million and a P/E ratio of -6.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.51.

About Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE)

Renaissance Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Mexico and Africa. It holds interests in the Mundo Nuevo block covering an area of 27.7 square kilometers; TopÃ©n block covering an area of 25.3 square kilometers; and Malva block, including an area of 21.2 square kilometers located in Chiapas, Mexico.

