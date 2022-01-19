Short Interest in Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Drops By 37.5%

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Aura Systems stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. Aura Systems has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.80.
Aura Systems Company Profile
