Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Trading Up 1.2%

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.66 and last traded at $56.66. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.05%.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

