Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Down 33.9% in December

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the December 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ALVOF opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $127.14 million and a PE ratio of 20.51. Alvopetro Energy has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 million. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alvopetro Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

