Short Interest in ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Increases By 20.9%

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.9 days.

ACLLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

ACLLF stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. ATCO has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $37.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

