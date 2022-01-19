Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Shares Down 3%

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:INCPY) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.

About Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

