First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Stock Position Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.12% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,319,000. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 3,978,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after acquiring an additional 79,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Shares of DALI stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.51. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

