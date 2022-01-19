Truist Financial Corp Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.38.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $247.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.94 and a 12 month high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

