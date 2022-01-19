$42.29 Million in Sales Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will announce sales of $42.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.08 million and the highest is $81.50 million. AC Immune reported sales of $1.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,927.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $42.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $81.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $98.73 million, with estimates ranging from $86.80 million to $110.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $334.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AC Immune by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AC Immune by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AC Immune by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AC Immune by 10,327.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AC Immune by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

