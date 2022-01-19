$24.47 Million in Sales Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce sales of $24.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.75 million and the highest is $26.23 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $11.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $105.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.81 million to $112.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $147.69 million, with estimates ranging from $124.84 million to $183.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.13 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%.

OGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 24.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $1,245,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 52.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 394,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 135,282 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 931.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 404,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $464.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.16. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29.

