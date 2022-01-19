Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.10.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 3.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Yum China by 27.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Yum China by 7.6% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Yum China by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $45.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Yum China’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.