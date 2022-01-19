Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Morphic worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Morphic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,432,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Morphic by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,404,000 after purchasing an additional 297,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morphic by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Morphic by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 620,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Morphic by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 423,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MORF. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 5,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $328,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

