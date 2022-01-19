Deutsche Bank AG Sells 8,259 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 68.9% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 300.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

CWST opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $290,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439 in the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

