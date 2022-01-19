Deutsche Bank AG Sells 19,629 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of Revolution Medicines worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 32,407 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 122,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.