PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,820 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,818,000 after acquiring an additional 278,054 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,124,000 after acquiring an additional 194,714 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $6,759,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,013,000 after acquiring an additional 144,361 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 831,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,060,000 after purchasing an additional 123,090 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.88. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.