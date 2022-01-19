MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.47. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.