Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Logitech International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 466,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $76.70 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average is $94.41.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

LOGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.86.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

