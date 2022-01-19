Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.69 Million Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 486,083 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.89% of Limelight Networks worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Limelight Networks by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Limelight Networks by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Limelight Networks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $467.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

