Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA NYF opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.08. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $58.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

