Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBCF. B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

