Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Stake Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Black Hills worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NYSE:BKH opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.63. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

