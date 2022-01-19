Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Glaukos worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $246,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Glaukos stock opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.68. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

