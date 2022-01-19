Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,025 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in RadNet in the third quarter valued at $518,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in RadNet by 8.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in RadNet by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in RadNet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.70. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.