Raymond James & Associates Sells 13,950 Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 29,292 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $38,251,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.30%.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

