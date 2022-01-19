Raymond James & Associates Purchases 3,611 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of TriState Capital worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,476 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $15,630,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 594,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSC. B. Riley lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

