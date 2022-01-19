The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,717 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 53,706 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 30.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 31.7% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 32.9% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 90,066 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

