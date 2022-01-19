Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,726 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Patria Investments worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the second quarter valued at $22,089,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Patria Investments by 40.4% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after acquiring an additional 750,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,813,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,200,000 after purchasing an additional 706,884 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the second quarter worth $5,305,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 16.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,362,000 after purchasing an additional 239,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Patria Investments stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $850.25 million and a PE ratio of 17.67. Patria Investments Limited has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 56.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 60.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patria Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Patria Investments Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

